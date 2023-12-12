Seth Jones will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers play on Tuesday at Rogers Place, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jones in that upcoming Blackhawks-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Seth Jones vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus this season, in 25:24 per game on the ice, is -4.

Through 27 games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.

Jones has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Jones has an assist in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Jones' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Jones going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Jones Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 27 Games 3 11 Points 0 0 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

