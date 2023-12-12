How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST
The Monmouth Hawks (5-4) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Prudential Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- In games Seton Hall shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Pirates are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 276th.
- The Pirates score only 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Hawks give up (74.8).
- Seton Hall is 3-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Monmouth Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
- Monmouth has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 33rd.
- The Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (68.3).
- Monmouth is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last year, ceding 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in away games.
- Seton Hall made 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in away games (5.9 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Monmouth scored 61.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
- The Hawks allowed fewer points at home (73.0 per game) than away (77.2) last season.
- Monmouth made fewer 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than away (4.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (25.6%) than away (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|W 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|Rutgers
|L 70-63
|Prudential Center
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Prudential Center
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 76-61
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Cornell
|L 91-87
|Newman Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 74-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.