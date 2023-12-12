The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) will play the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Information

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Dre Davis: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaden Bediako: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 61.7 355th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 162nd 35.1 Rebounds 32.9 280th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 249th 12.2 Assists 12 268th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.4 316th

