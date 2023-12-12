The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) will play the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Information

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 15.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 61.7 355th
42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
162nd 35.1 Rebounds 32.9 280th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 4.1 362nd
249th 12.2 Assists 12 268th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.4 316th

