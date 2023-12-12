Seton Hall vs. Monmouth December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST
The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) will play the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dre Davis: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|162nd
|35.1
|Rebounds
|32.9
|280th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12
|268th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
