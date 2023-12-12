Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Shawano County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need.
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tigerton High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elcho, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawano Community High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
