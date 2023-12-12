Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Benoit find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Benoit has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
