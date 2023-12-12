Suns vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (10-12) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-1.5
|231.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points six times.
- Phoenix has an average total of 228 in its matchups this year, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns have a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 231.5 points.
- The average over/under for Golden State's contests this season is 230.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Golden State is 9-13-0 ATS this season.
- The Warriors have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Golden State has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
|Suns vs Warriors Injury Report
|Suns vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Suns vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Warriors Prediction
|Suns vs Warriors Player Props
|How to Watch Suns vs Warriors
Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|6
|27.3%
|115.1
|230.6
|113
|228.1
|226.7
|Warriors
|10
|45.5%
|115.5
|230.6
|115.1
|228.1
|228.0
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Suns' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than it has at home (4-7-0).
- The Suns average the same amount of points as the Warriors allow (115.1).
- Phoenix has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when putting up more than 115.1 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over seven times.
- Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (8-3-0) than at home (1-10-0).
- The Warriors' 115.5 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113 points, Golden State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|10-12
|6-8
|14-8
|Warriors
|9-13
|6-4
|12-10
Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Suns
|Warriors
|115.1
|115.5
|12
|11
|7-5
|6-5
|10-2
|7-4
|113
|115.1
|13
|20
|10-7
|7-6
|10-7
|8-5
