Tuesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (12-10) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic as a player to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Suns lost to the Kings 114-106. With 28 points, Devin Booker was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 7 7 1 0 2 Eric Gordon 19 0 3 2 1 3 Jusuf Nurkic 15 9 3 1 0 2

Warriors' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Warriors fell to the Thunder 138-136 in OT. With 34 points, Stephen Curry was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 34 6 3 1 0 6 Jonathan Kuminga 24 12 0 0 0 3 Klay Thompson 22 4 0 0 1 4

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Nurkic's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

Booker puts up 27.4 points, 6.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Drew Eubanks averages 6.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 1 block.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 29.4 points, 5.1 boards and 4.4 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 5.1 triples per game (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson contributes with 15.8 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Dario Saric provides the Warriors 10.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors get 8.6 points, 3.6 boards and 7.2 assists per game from Chris Paul.

Kevon Looney averages 5.7 points, 8.4 boards and 2.6 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 25 5 4.5 0.3 0.2 4 Devin Booker PHO 23.8 5.9 6.4 0.9 0.6 1.4 Klay Thompson GS 17.1 4.3 2.4 0.4 0.6 3.2 Kevin Durant PHO 22 3.7 4.7 0.5 1 1.8 Dario Saric GS 12.6 5.6 2.9 0.9 0.1 1.9 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 14.1 9.6 3 0.8 1.7 0.7

