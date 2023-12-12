The Golden State Warriors (10-12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 115 - Warriors 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 1.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.8)
  • Pick OU: Under (229.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 229.4
  • The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 10-12-0, as opposed to the 9-13-0 record of the Warriors.
  • As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
  • Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 54.5% of the time this season (12 out of 22). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (14 out of 22).
  • The Suns have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Warriors have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

  • With 115.1 points per game on offense, the Suns rank 12th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 113 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • Phoenix ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.5 rebounds per game. It ranks 18th in the league by grabbing 43.9 boards per contest.
  • This season, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.
  • Phoenix is committing 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).
  • The Suns are making 12.3 threes per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.5% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Performance Insights

  • With 115.5 points scored per game and 115.1 points allowed, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
  • In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game) and 17th in rebounds allowed (44).
  • This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 27.7 per game.
  • Golden State is the fourth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and 22nd in turnovers forced (12.4).
  • Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.7). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.