Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Golden State Warriors (10-12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 115 - Warriors 114
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
|Suns vs Warriors Injury Report
|Suns vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Suns vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Warriors Player Props
|How to Watch Suns vs Warriors
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.8)
- Pick OU:
Under (229.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.4
- The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 10-12-0, as opposed to the 9-13-0 record of the Warriors.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 54.5% of the time this season (12 out of 22). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (14 out of 22).
- The Suns have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Warriors have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Performance Insights
- With 115.1 points per game on offense, the Suns rank 12th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 113 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Phoenix ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.5 rebounds per game. It ranks 18th in the league by grabbing 43.9 boards per contest.
- This season, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.
- Phoenix is committing 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).
- The Suns are making 12.3 threes per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.5% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Warriors Performance Insights
- With 115.5 points scored per game and 115.1 points allowed, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
- In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.3 per game) and 17th in rebounds allowed (44).
- This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 27.7 per game.
- Golden State is the fourth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and 22nd in turnovers forced (12.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.7). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.