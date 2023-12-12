The Chicago Blackhawks, Taylor Raddysh among them, face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to bet on Raddysh's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In four of 27 games this season, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in six of 27 games this season, Raddysh has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Raddysh has had an assist twice this season in 27 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raddysh has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 27 Games 3 6 Points 3 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

