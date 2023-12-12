Tomas Hertl will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets play at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Hertl in the Sharks-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Tomas Hertl vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 20:27 on the ice per game.

In six of 27 games this season Hertl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hertl has a point in 16 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points seven times.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Hertl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 3 24 Points 3 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

