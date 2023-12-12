The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Travis Sanheim score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

  • In three of 27 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
  • Sanheim has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:48 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 27:43 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:42 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:53 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:48 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:49 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:28 Home W 5-2

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

