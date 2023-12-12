Tyson Foerster will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators play on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Foerster? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Foerster has averaged 16:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Foerster has a goal in four games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Foerster has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Foerster has an assist in six of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Foerster has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

