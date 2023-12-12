Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vilas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST
Vilas County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vilas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hurley High School at Northland Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eagle River, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
