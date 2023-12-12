Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 12?
Can we count on Vincent Desharnais scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Desharnais stats and insights
- Desharnais has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Desharnais has zero points on the power play.
- Desharnais averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|14:13
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.