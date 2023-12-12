The Toronto Maple Leafs, with William Nylander, take the ice Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nylander in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Nylander vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander's plus-minus this season, in 20:37 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 11 of 25 games this year Nylander has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Nylander has a point in 22 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 18 of 25 games this season, Nylander has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 34 Points 2 13 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

