The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils versus the Ole Miss Rebels is one of many solid options on the Tuesday college basketball slate.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Albany Great Danes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: SEFCU Arena

SEFCU Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Albany

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. NJIT Highlanders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT Wellness and Events Center Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. NJIT

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network +

Northwestern State Demons vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Fant-Ewing Coliseum Location: Monroe, Louisiana

How to Watch Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe

McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch McNeese vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network +