In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Yegor Sharangovich to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in seven of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (five shots).

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

Sharangovich's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

