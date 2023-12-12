The Calgary Flames, with Yegor Sharangovich, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a bet on Sharangovich interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Sharangovich has averaged 15:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

In seven of 28 games this year, Sharangovich has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Sharangovich has a point in 11 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Sharangovich has an assist in five of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Sharangovich's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sharangovich has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 3 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

