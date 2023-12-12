Zach Hyman will be among those in action Tuesday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place. Looking to bet on Hyman's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hyman has averaged 18:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In Hyman's 24 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hyman has a point in 15 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points eight times.

In nine of 24 games this year, Hyman has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hyman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-28) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 3 28 Points 5 15 Goals 2 13 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.