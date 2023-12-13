Should you wager on Alexander Holtz to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

Holtz has scored in eight of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Holtz averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.6%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:24 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:47 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-0

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

