Can we expect Alexander Romanov scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Romanov stats and insights

  • In one of 27 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Romanov has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:41 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:44 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.