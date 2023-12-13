The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Anders Lee light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • In six of 27 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Lee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:46 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:39 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

