Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will face the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Looking to wager on Lee's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In six of 27 games this season, Lee has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lee has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lee has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 27 games played.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lee has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 10 Points 3 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.