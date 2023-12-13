The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

In the past 10 outings for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has allowed 29 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (16.7% conversion rate).

During the last 10 outings for the Sabres, their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has conceded 33 (they have a 4-5-1 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with five goals (16.1% success rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-200)

Avalanche (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime games on their way to a 17-9-2 overall record.

Colorado has seven points (3-2-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 20 times, and are 16-2-2 in those games (to register 34 points).

In the 13 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 12-1-0.

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Avalanche finished 5-4-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have posted a record of 1-3-4 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 12-14-3.

Buffalo has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Sabres scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Buffalo has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Sabres have scored at least three goals 17 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (12-4-1).

This season, Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-2-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Buffalo has posted a record of 8-7-1 (17 points).

The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Sabres finished 4-7-2 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 21st 9th 32.3 Shots 30.4 15th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 19th 18.69% Power Play % 13.95% 26th 7th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 81.72% 11th

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

