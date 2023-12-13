Avalanche vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-190)
|Sabres (+155)
|7
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 26 times this season, and have finished 16-10 in those games.
- Colorado has gone 5-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 65.5%.
- Colorado's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 7 goals 15 times.
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres have been made an underdog 19 times this season, and won six, or 31.6%, of those games.
- This season Buffalo has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The Sabres have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Buffalo has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 12 of 29 games this season.
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction
|Avalanche vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Avalanche vs Sabres
Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|99 (4th)
|Goals
|84 (20th)
|86 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (25th)
|20 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (25th)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (13th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado has covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and is 5-3-2 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over four times.
- The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche's 99 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 86 total goals (3.1 per game).
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Buffalo went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- Five of Buffalo's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Sabres have averaged a total of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total of 7.
- Over their past 10 games, Sabres' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Sabres have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (84 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Sabres' 95 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -11.
