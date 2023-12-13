Bo Horvat will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Horvat in the Islanders-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Bo Horvat vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Horvat has averaged 18:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In eight of 26 games this season Horvat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Horvat has a point in 17 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points seven times.

Horvat has an assist in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 26 Games 2 25 Points 3 10 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

