Will Brock Nelson find the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

In nine of 27 games this season, Nelson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Nelson has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 15:47 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:04 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:09 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:38 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:46 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

