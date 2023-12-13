The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:34 on the ice per game.

Nelson has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 27 games this year, Nelson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 27 games this year, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nelson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Nelson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 21 Points 3 11 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.