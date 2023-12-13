Brook Lopez's Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 133-129 win over the Bulls, Lopez totaled 19 points and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 18.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.5 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 20 25.9 PR -- 18.5 23.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Lopez has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 10.9% of his team's total makes.

Lopez is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.4. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 124.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers are 11th in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.7 per contest.

Giving up 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best team in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 37 18 6 2 3 4 0 11/9/2023 29 2 1 0 0 3 2

