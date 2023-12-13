Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 122.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119.2 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers put up 128.5 points per game (first in league) while allowing 124.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The teams average 251.1 points per game combined, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 244 points per game combined, 14.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Indiana is 13-8-0 ATS this season.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 34.5 -111 30.3 Damian Lillard 26.5 -120 25.1 Khris Middleton 15.5 -120 12.0 Brook Lopez 14.5 -105 13.5 Malik Beasley 13.5 -105 12.4

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +180 - Pacers +10000 +4000 -

