Bucks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|258.5
|-225
|+190
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-6.5)
|258.5
|-255
|+210
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 122.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119.2 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers put up 128.5 points per game (first in league) while allowing 124.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.
- The teams average 251.1 points per game combined, 7.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 244 points per game combined, 14.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Indiana is 13-8-0 ATS this season.
Bucks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|34.5
|-111
|30.3
|Damian Lillard
|26.5
|-120
|25.1
|Khris Middleton
|15.5
|-120
|12.0
|Brook Lopez
|14.5
|-105
|13.5
|Malik Beasley
|13.5
|-105
|12.4
Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+180
|-
|Pacers
|+10000
|+4000
|-
