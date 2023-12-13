Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Pacers 122

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)

Pacers (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-3.4)

Bucks (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (258.5)



Under (258.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.1

The Pacers sport a 13-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-14-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total 65.2% of the time this season (15 out of 23). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (17 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 16-6, a better tally than the Pacers have posted (7-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks sport a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 122.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 24th with 119.2 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is averaging 43.8 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Bucks are dishing out 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.4%. They rank seventh in the league by sinking 14.4 treys per contest.

