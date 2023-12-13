Bucks vs. Pacers December 13 Tickets & Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 points per game, fifth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (26.2, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bucks (-6.5)
- Total: 258.5
- TV: BSWI, BSIN
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo averages 30.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the field (seventh in league).
- Damian Lillard averages 25.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Brook Lopez posts 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis posts 11.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.4 points, 4.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Haliburton gets the Pacers 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- The Pacers are receiving 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.
- The Pacers are receiving 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.
- Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Pacers
|122.6
|Points Avg.
|128.5
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|49.8%
|Field Goal %
|51%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
