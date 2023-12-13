A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 points per game, fifth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (26.2, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Bucks (-6.5)

Bucks (-6.5) Total: 258.5

258.5 TV: BSWI, BSIN

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 30.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the field (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard averages 25.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Brook Lopez posts 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 12.4 points, 4.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Haliburton gets the Pacers 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Pacers are receiving 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.

The Pacers are receiving 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 122.6 Points Avg. 128.5 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 49.8% Field Goal % 51% 38.4% Three Point % 38.2%

