Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 258.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 258.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In four of 23 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 258.5 points.

Milwaukee has had an average of 241.8 points in its games this season, 16.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bucks' ATS record is 9-14-0 this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 16 (72.7%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 258.5 % of Games Over 258.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 4 17.4% 122.6 251.1 119.2 244 234.6 Pacers 8 38.1% 128.5 251.1 124.8 244 239.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (4-9-0).

The 122.6 points per game the Bucks average are only 2.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (124.8).

When Milwaukee totals more than 124.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 9-14 4-8 15-8 Pacers 13-8 0-2 17-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 122.6 Points Scored (PG) 128.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 7-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 10-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 124.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 8-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 14-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.