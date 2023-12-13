Bucks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 258.5.
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|258.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In four of 23 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 258.5 points.
- Milwaukee has had an average of 241.8 points in its games this season, 16.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Bucks' ATS record is 9-14-0 this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 16 (72.7%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 258.5
|% of Games Over 258.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|4
|17.4%
|122.6
|251.1
|119.2
|244
|234.6
|Pacers
|8
|38.1%
|128.5
|251.1
|124.8
|244
|239.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (4-9-0).
- The 122.6 points per game the Bucks average are only 2.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (124.8).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 124.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|9-14
|4-8
|15-8
|Pacers
|13-8
|0-2
|17-4
Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pacers
|122.6
|128.5
|2
|1
|7-3
|13-4
|10-0
|13-4
|119.2
|124.8
|24
|29
|8-12
|8-2
|14-6
|8-2
