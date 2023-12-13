Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 258.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -6.5 258.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • In four of 23 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 258.5 points.
  • Milwaukee has had an average of 241.8 points in its games this season, 16.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Bucks' ATS record is 9-14-0 this season.
  • Milwaukee has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 16 (72.7%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 258.5 % of Games Over 258.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 4 17.4% 122.6 251.1 119.2 244 234.6
Pacers 8 38.1% 128.5 251.1 124.8 244 239.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.
  • Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-5-0) than it has in home games (4-9-0).
  • The 122.6 points per game the Bucks average are only 2.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (124.8).
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 124.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 9-14 4-8 15-8
Pacers 13-8 0-2 17-4

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers
122.6
Points Scored (PG)
 128.5
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
7-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-4
10-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-4
119.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 124.8
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
8-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2
14-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-2

