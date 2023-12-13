Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) on December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.2% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Bucks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The Bucks put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (122.6) than the Pacers give up (124.8).

Milwaukee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 124.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 123.0 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 122.1 points per contest.

Milwaukee is giving up 118.8 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.6).

When playing at home, the Bucks are sinking 0.3 more threes per game (14.5) than in away games (14.2). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (38.6%).

