How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) battle the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) on December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
|Bucks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Pacers Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.2% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Bucks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.
- The Bucks put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (122.6) than the Pacers give up (124.8).
- Milwaukee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 124.8 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are posting 123.0 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 122.1 points per contest.
- Milwaukee is giving up 118.8 points per game this year at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.6).
- When playing at home, the Bucks are sinking 0.3 more threes per game (14.5) than in away games (14.2). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (38.6%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Livingston
|Out
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
