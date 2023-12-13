Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
34.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: -123) 5.5 (Over: -108)
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +114)
  • Damian Lillard is putting up 25.1 points per game this season, 2.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Lillard has picked up 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 14.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
  • He has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Lopez has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 26.2 points Haliburton scores per game are 1.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Haliburton has dished out 12.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Haliburton averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
19.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • Myles Turner has scored 17 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Turner has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

