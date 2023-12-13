Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: -123) 5.5 (Over: -108)

Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Damian Lillard is putting up 25.1 points per game this season, 2.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lillard has picked up 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (7.5).

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 14.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

He has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Lopez has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 26.2 points Haliburton scores per game are 1.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Haliburton has dished out 12.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Haliburton averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Myles Turner has scored 17 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Turner has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

