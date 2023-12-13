When the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) and Indiana Pacers (13-8) face off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Damian Lillard will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their previous game versus the Bulls, 133-129 in OT, on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 12 6 2 0 0 Brook Lopez 19 3 3 1 3 2 Malik Beasley 19 4 2 1 0 5

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.3 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 1.1 assists and 6.6 boards per game.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.4 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.2 11.6 6.0 1.9 1.4 0.2 Damian Lillard 25.2 5.0 8.0 0.9 0.4 3.1 Brook Lopez 18.2 5.5 2.2 1.0 2.8 2.2 Khris Middleton 12.2 5.2 4.4 0.8 0.0 1.3 Malik Beasley 14.0 5.2 1.6 0.9 0.3 3.5

