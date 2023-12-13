Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - December 13
When the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) and Indiana Pacers (13-8) face off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Damian Lillard will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSIN
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks were victorious in their previous game versus the Bulls, 133-129 in OT, on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|32
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|Brook Lopez
|19
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Malik Beasley
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 30.3 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 1.1 assists and 6.6 boards per game.
- Malik Beasley is averaging 12.4 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|32.2
|11.6
|6.0
|1.9
|1.4
|0.2
|Damian Lillard
|25.2
|5.0
|8.0
|0.9
|0.4
|3.1
|Brook Lopez
|18.2
|5.5
|2.2
|1.0
|2.8
|2.2
|Khris Middleton
|12.2
|5.2
|4.4
|0.8
|0.0
|1.3
|Malik Beasley
|14.0
|5.2
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|3.5
