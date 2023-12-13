Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Avalanche - December 13
The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, are in action Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Mittelstadt? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- In six of 29 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Mittelstadt has a point in 16 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points five times.
- Mittelstadt has an assist in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|29
|Games
|3
|22
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|16
|Assists
|1
