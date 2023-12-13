Will Colin Miller Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Colin Miller going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Miller stats and insights
- Miller is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.