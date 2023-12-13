For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Connor Clifton a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 26 games this season.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Clifton has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 6-2 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

