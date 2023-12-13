Damian Lillard plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Lillard posted 14 points and nine assists in a 133-129 win versus the Bulls.

In this article, we dig into Lillard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.1 25.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.0 Assists 7.5 7.1 8.0 PRA -- 36.7 38.2 PR -- 29.6 30.2 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.1



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pacers

Lillard has taken 16.9 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 16.5% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lillard is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lillard's Bucks average 104.4 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 124.8 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have allowed 10.2 makes per contest, best in the league.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 42 24 7 7 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.