Dawson Mercer will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Mercer's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In six of 26 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 26 games this season, Mercer has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mercer has an assist in four of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 3 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

