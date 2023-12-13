The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Devils vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-120) Bruins (+100) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils are 12-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey is 10-8 (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Devils a 54.5% chance to win.

In 18 games this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Boston has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Bruins.

Boston has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Devils vs Bruins Additional Info

Devils vs. Bruins Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 92 (7th) Goals 86 (17th) 94 (24th) Goals Allowed 65 (2nd) 28 (2nd) Power Play Goals 19 (13th) 21 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (1st)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of New Jersey's past 10 games hit the over.

The Devils have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Devils net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 92 this season.

The Devils are ranked 24th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 94 total goals (3.6 per game).

Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 19th in the NHL.

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins went 5-4-1 in its past 10 games, including a 4-5-0 record against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Boston has hit the over six times.

The Bruins have averaged a total of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are averaging 8.3 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Bruins have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Bruins have given up 2.5 goals per game, 65 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +21.

