The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Cozens light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

  • In four of 27 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Cozens has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He has a 6.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:22 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:10 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

