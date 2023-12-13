The Buffalo Sabres, including Dylan Cozens, take the ice Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Cozens available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dylan Cozens vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Cozens has a goal in four games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has recorded a point in a game 11 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 27 games this year, Cozens has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Cozens' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cozens Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 3 13 Points 4 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

