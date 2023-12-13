On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Erik Haula going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.