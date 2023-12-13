Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Erik Johnson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
