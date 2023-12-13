Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 133-129 win against the Bulls, Antetokounmpo tallied 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 30.3 32.2 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 11.6 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.0 PRA -- 46.2 49.8 PR -- 41 43.8



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 23.9% of his team's total makes.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 107.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.4 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pacers give up 124.8 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pacers have conceded 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Pacers give up 24.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 40 37 10 2 0 2 0 11/9/2023 36 54 12 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.