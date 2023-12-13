The NBA schedule on Wednesday will include Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) hosting the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1100 903.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.4 50.2 Fantasy Rank 4 6

Buy Antetokounmpo and Haliburton gear on Fanatics!

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.3 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Bucks have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 122.6 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.2 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

Milwaukee grabs 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Bucks knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.7 more than their opponents (12.7).

Milwaukee has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (14th in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in league).

The Pacers' +78 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 128.5 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 124.8 per contest (29th in league).

Indiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It grabs 40.2 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 43.1.

The Pacers hit 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.2% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 10.2 per game their opponents make, at a 38.7% rate.

Indiana wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.2 (sixth in league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 5.2 Usage Percentage 33.9% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 64.8% 67% Total Rebound Pct 17.1% 6.8% Assist Pct 26.1% 48.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.