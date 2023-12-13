Wednesday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) against the UIC Flames (5-2) at Kress Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-62 in favor of Green Bay, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 68-64 loss to DePaul in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, UIC 62

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Phoenix took down the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays, 65-53, on November 16.

The Phoenix have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Phoenix are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 23) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 90) on November 11

76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 30

85-52 over UMass (No. 309) on November 23

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 70.4 points per game (124th in college basketball) while allowing 60.3 per contest (108th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

