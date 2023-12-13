The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) will face the UIC Flames (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaida McCloud: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

